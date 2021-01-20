Outgoing US President Trump Lifts Tariffs on UAE Aluminum Imports From Feb. 3 - Statement

The United States has decided to lift tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates after determining they are not detrimental to US national security, outgoing president Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The United States has decided to lift tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates after determining they are not detrimental to US national security, outgoing president Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I have determined that aluminum article imports from the United Arab Emirates will no longer threaten to impair the national security and have decided to exclude the United Arab Emirates from the tariff proclaimed in Proclamation 9704," Trump said in the statement issued by the office of his press secretary.