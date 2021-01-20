UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outgoing US President Trump Lifts Tariffs On UAE Aluminum Imports From Feb. 3 - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:52 PM

Outgoing US President Trump Lifts Tariffs on UAE Aluminum Imports From Feb. 3 - Statement

The United States has decided to lift tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates after determining they are not detrimental to US national security, outgoing president Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The United States has decided to lift tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates after determining they are not detrimental to US national security, outgoing president Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I have determined that aluminum article imports from the United Arab Emirates will no longer threaten to impair the national security and have decided to exclude the United Arab Emirates from the tariff proclaimed in Proclamation 9704," Trump said in the statement issued by the office of his press secretary.

Related Topics

Trump United States United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

11 minutes ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

3 minutes ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

41 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

41 minutes ago

US Indicts MIT Professor for Failing to Report $29 ..

4 minutes ago

Muslim filmmaker in India forced to issue 'uncondi ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.