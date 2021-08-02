(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Hospitals in the Chinese city of Nanjing in the eastern Jiangsu province are suspending outpatient appointments amid the new coronavirus outbreak, the city government said.

In the past 24 hours, 11 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Nanjing. As of Sunday, a total of 215 local COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city.

Nanjing hospitals will now only be allowed to provide emergency assistance to those in need and all other appointments are being cancelled.

The city government did not specify when the outpatient care will resume at Nanjing hospitals.

Public health officials in Nanjing said on Friday that the current COVID-19 outbreak in the city likely resulted from infected patients who arrived on a flight from Moscow in early July.

A number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in over 20 other Chinese cities that could be traced back to the new outbreak in Nanjing, according to Chinese media reports.