UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outrage After French Magazine Depicts Black MP As A Slave

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:51 PM

Outrage after French magazine depicts black MP as a slave

French President Emmanuel Macron led nationwide outrage Saturday after an ultra-conservative magazine portrayed a black lawmaker as a slave

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron led nationwide outrage Saturday after an ultra-conservative magazine portrayed a black lawmaker as a slave.

The French presidency said Macron called Danielle Obono from the far-left party France Unbowed and "expressed his clear condemnation of any form of racism".

The magazine, Valeurs Actuelles, which caters to readers on the right and far right, showed Obono in chains with an iron collar on her neck to illustrate a seven-page imaginary story.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said it was a "revolting publication that calls for clear condemnation" and told Obono that she had the government's backing.

"I share the indignation of lawmaker Obono," he said.

"One is free to write a putrid novel within the limits fixed by the law. One is free to hate it. I hate it," said Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.

Obono tweeted: "The extreme right -- odious, stupid and cruel. In brief, like itself.

" The anti-racism body SOS Racisme deplored rising hate speech against African and Arab politicians and said it was mulling what legal measures could be taken to counter this.

The magazine however denied it was racist, saying the story concerning Obono was "a work of fiction... but never nasty." An official from France's far-right National rally party, Wallerand de Saint-Just, said the story was "in absolute bad taste".

France witnessed several protests in June and July against racial injustice as well as colonial and police brutality, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd's death at the knee of police in the United States.

Macron, a centrist, who raised eyebrows when he gave an interview to Valeurs Actuelles last year and praised it as a "good magazine", has pledged to root out racism.

But he also said France will not take down statues of figures linked to the colonial era or the slave trade, as has happened in other countries recently.

Related Topics

Police Condemnation France George United States Somali Shilling June July From Government Share Arab

Recent Stories

Italian coastguard says evacuates 49 from Banksy r ..

4 seconds ago

Hamilton dedicates majestic Belgian pole to Chadwi ..

5 seconds ago

Turkey stages new military exercises in eastern Me ..

6 seconds ago

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

8 seconds ago

Slumping Ferrari warn desperate fans: 'Don't expec ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands of S.African bikers ride against farm vi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.