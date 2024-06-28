Outrage As Afghan Women Excluded From UN-led Talks With Taliban
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Afghanistan's Taliban authorities will meet international envoys on Sunday in Qatar for talks presented by the United Nations as a key step in an engagement process, but condemned by rights groups for sidelining Afghan women.
The Taliban government has not been officially recognised by any state and the international community has wrestled with its approach to Afghanistan's new rulers.
When the UN, some 25 envoys including from the United States and a Taliban delegation meet in Doha on June 30 and July 1, the agenda will include economic issues and counter-narcotics.
Recent Stories
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
More Stories From World
-
New landmark Wanli in Beijing sub-city center to open next year11 seconds ago
-
Global stocks mixed as markets await French vote, US debate10 minutes ago
-
Wandering cows and blaring pop: voters turn out in rural Mongolia1 hour ago
-
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup1 hour ago
-
French parties in final push for votes ahead of crunch poll1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect I.M. Pei2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan debunks India’s claim of Kashmir being its ‘integral' part2 hours ago
-
Kyiv pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Argentina parliament approves President Milei's reform package2 hours ago
-
Richard leads Malone after first day of US Olympic gymnastics trials2 hours ago
-
Delhi airport terminal roof collapse kills one, injures eight2 hours ago
-
Bolivia arrests 17 as failed coup deepens instability2 hours ago