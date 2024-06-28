Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Afghanistan's Taliban authorities will meet international envoys on Sunday in Qatar for talks presented by the United Nations as a key step in an engagement process, but condemned by rights groups for sidelining Afghan women.

The Taliban government has not been officially recognised by any state and the international community has wrestled with its approach to Afghanistan's new rulers.

When the UN, some 25 envoys including from the United States and a Taliban delegation meet in Doha on June 30 and July 1, the agenda will include economic issues and counter-narcotics.