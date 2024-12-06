Open Menu

'Outrage': Blaze Erupts In Melbourne Synagogue

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A blaze broke out before dawn Friday in a Melbourne synagogue, police said, sparking condemnation by the Australian prime minister, who labelled it an "outrage".

Police said there was "significant damage" to the building, and television images showed firefighters hosing down the embers through the door.

The fire broke out at 4:10 am (1710 GMT) in the southeast Melbourne suburb of Ripponlea, police said. No injuries were reported.

