Outrage In Hong Kong As China Pushes Security Law

Fri 22nd May 2020

China has launched its fiercest assault on Hong Kong's treasured autonomy with its move to impose a security law, pro-democracy campaigners said Friday as they vowed to take to the streets in protest

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :China has launched its fiercest assault on Hong Kong's treasured autonomy with its move to impose a security law, pro-democracy campaigners said Friday as they vowed to take to the streets in protest.

The proposal for the security law -- expected to ban treason, subversion and sedition -- was introduced into China's rubber-stamp parliament at the opening of its annual session on Friday morning.

It followed repeated warnings from China's communist leaders they would no longer tolerate dissent in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous city that endured seven months of massive pro-democracy protests last year.

"This is the largest nuclear weapon the Chinese Communist Party has used in its mutual destruction of Hong Kong," Jimmy Sham, leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organised the million-person rally that kicked off last year's unrest.

Sham appealed for millions to again take to the streets, while other activists used internet threads and chat apps to call for protests on Sunday.

Prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong said China's message to protesters was clear.

