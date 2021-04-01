UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outrage In Nigeria Over Buhari's London Medical Trips

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:28 AM

Outrage in Nigeria over Buhari's London medical trips

Critics of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari have caused an outcry after he flew to London for a medical visit, highlighting his frequent trips abroad for treatment and the country's weak health system

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Critics of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari have caused an outcry after he flew to London for a medical visit, highlighting his frequent trips abroad for treatment and the country's weak health system.

Buhari, 78, has made several trips to London since he came to power in 2015 and was re-elected for another four-year term in 2019.

Although the nature of his ailment has never been made public, Buhari confessed in one of the trips that he had "never been so ill" and that he had received several blood transfusions.

His frequent visits for medical treatment have brought criticism about the government's transparency over his illness and worries about leadership during some of his longer absences.

In his latest visit to the British capital on Tuesday, the presidency said the retired general, who was military ruler in the 1980s, would be away for two weeks.

"He is due back in the country during the second week of April," his office said in a statement.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the trip, saying it was an indication that Nigeria's healthcare system had failed.

"It is indeed worrisome that under President Buhari, even the hitherto highly rated State House Clinic, has become so moribund that it cannot provide a simple medical checkup service for Mr. President," the PDP said in a statement.

The party said Buhari's frequent trips were a drain on the treasury.

"The PDP is disturbed that while Mr. President jets out for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, our hospitals and medical personnel are in very sorry situation while millions of our compatriots suffer," it said.

Both local and social media were also full of outraged remarks by Nigerians over the trip.

Some in the Nigerian diaspora were planning protests in London against the president's visit, said activist Omoyele Sowore.

"We are totally appalled by it," he said of the latest medical visit. "He goes to London at the slightest provocation even when he has a headache." The latest London trip came just hours before a threatened strike by doctors in government hospitals over pay and inadequate facilities.

Buhari's health became a subject of debate ahead of the last election when the opposition claimed he was not physically fit to govern -- but Buhari won a second term.

In 2017, he temporarily handed over power to his vice president to allay fears over the government's leadership. But his absence provoked calls for him to return or resign.

The president's state of health became a sensitive subject in Nigeria after former leader Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, died in 2010 and it emerged that his ailment had been kept secret for months.

Related Topics

Election Social Media Threatened Visit Died London Nigeria April 2017 2015 2019 Government Blood Million Opposition

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

14 minutes ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

27 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

30 minutes ago

US Police Briefly Evacuate Offices on Capitol Hill ..

1 minute ago

Two US Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump Over Janu ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.