UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outrage Mounts In India Over Rape Case Teen's Suspicious Car Crash

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:27 PM

Outrage mounts in India over rape case teen's suspicious car crash

Fresh protests erupted in India Tuesday amid growing public fury over a car crash that critically injured a teenager who accused a lawmaker from the ruling party of rape and harassment

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Fresh protests erupted in India Tuesday amid growing public fury over a car crash that critically injured a teenager who accused a lawmaker from the ruling party of rape and harassment.

Two of the 19-year-old's aunts were killed and her lawyer was badly injured when a truck collided with their car in northern Uttar Pradesh state Sunday, raising suspicions of foul play.

The incident will be probed by Federal investigators amid speculation that local police could favour her alleged rapist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Car Sunday From

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses int'l consensus t ..

4 minutes ago

Minor among two killed in separate incidents in Sa ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares FA r ..

54 seconds ago

NAB to send legal notice to Mustafa Kamal on using ..

55 seconds ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal grieves o ..

59 seconds ago

Mardan Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 20 ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.