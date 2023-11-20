Outsider Javier Milei triumphs in Argentina presidential election

Libertarian outsider Javier Milei pulled off a massive upset Sunday with a resounding win in Argentina's presidential election, plunging the country into uncertainty in the midst of a crippling economic crisis

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Libertarian outsider Javier Milei pulled off a massive upset Sunday with a resounding win in Argentina's presidential election, plunging the country into uncertainty in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

The self-described "anarcho-capitalist" fired up Argentines fed-up with decades of economic stagnation under the long-dominant populist Peronist coalition.

While polls had predicted a tight race, provisional results showed Milei had won with 55.7 percent of the vote to 44 percent scored by his rival, the Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who rapidly conceded defeat.

"Obviously the results are not what we had hoped for, and I have spoken to Javier Milei to congratulate him and wish him well, because he is the president that the majority of Argentines have elected for the next four years."

Thousands of Milei supporters waved flags and chanted "freedom" as they celebrated outside his campaign headquarters.

"We are tired of Peronism. Milei is an unknown, but better a madman than a thief," said 50-year-old writer Nacho Larranaga, wearing the blue-and-white Argentina flag as a cape.

Milei, a 53-year-old economist with wild hair and thick sideburns, has drawn comparisons with former US president Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro for his abrasive style and controversial remarks.

His main platform has been a plan to ditch the ailing peso for the US dollar and "dynamite" the Central Bank to do away with the "cancer of inflation."

"This is the change that us young people want. I am not afraid of Milei, I am afraid my dad won't be able to pay his rent. The Argentine peso isn't worth a thing," said Juan Ignacio Gómez, 17.

Milei is against abortion, pro-gun, vowed to cut ties with Argentina's key trading partners China and Brazil, insulted Pope Francis, questioned the death toll under Argentina's brutal dictatorship, and says humans are not behind climate change.

He had toned down his rhetoric before the run-off to appeal to more moderate voters, but earlier in the campaign took to the stage wielding a powered-up chainsaw to symbolize the drastic cuts he plans to make to a bloated state.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wished "good luck and success" to the Argentine government in a social media post that did not mention Milei.