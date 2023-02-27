Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Nigeria's outsider candidate Peter Obi has won the key state of Lagos, according to provisional results on Monday from the tight race for the presidency of Africa's most populous nation.

The Lagos State win by Labour Party's Obi underscored his surprise challenge to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which have governed Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999.

Nearly 90 million were eligible to vote on Saturday for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, with many hoping a new leader can bring real change to tackle insecurity, economic malaise and widening poverty.

The closely fought race pits Obi against two old-guard rivals, APC's Bola Tinubu, 70, a former Lagos governor, and PDP's Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president on his sixth bid at the presidency.

Voting on Saturday was mostly peaceful, although thugs ransacked some polling stations and many others opened very late.

But the slow pace of state by state counting and accusations of manipulation have fuelled tensions.

With more than seven million registered voters, Lagos is one of the key states candidates must win in the presidential race. The megacity is also the bastion of APC's Tinubu, who governed Lagos from 1999 to 2007.

According to provisional results from the local Lagos office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi won more than 582,000 votes against around 572,000 for Tinubu.

Obi, 61, a former Anambra State governor, has attracted younger voters with a campaign message of change from his two septuagenarian rivals.

Tinubu, 70, known as the "Godfather of Lagos" for his political influence, accepted his Lagos State defeat and urged his supporters to remain calm.

"The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence," he said in a statement. "As a democrat, you win some, you lose some."