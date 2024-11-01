Outsider Wakimoto Keeps Two-shot Lead At LPGA Japan
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Otsu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Rank outsider Hana Wakimoto stayed two shots clear at the halfway stage of the LPGA Japan Classic on Friday as Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn moved up to tied second on the leaderboard.
Japan's world number 236 Wakimoto carded a four-under-par 68 for 13-under overall at Seta Golf Course.
The 27-year-old, who equalled the 18-hole tournament scoring record with a 63 on the opening day, had one bogey and five birdies in her second round.
Wakimoto is making her tournament debut and has never won on the LPGA Tour.
She has had two top-10 finishes this year on the Japanese tour, which she joined in 2018.
Jutanugarn, a two-time major winner, was 11-under after two rounds along with American Yealimi Noh.
Jutanugarn shot a six-under 66 in a bogey-free round that featured six birdies.
South Korea's Ko Jin-young shot 70, leaving her in tied fifth at nine-under.
The former world number one and two-time major winner made three birdies but blotted her copybook with a bogey on the 17th hole.
Reigning US Open champion Yuka Saso improved to eight-under after carding 67.
Saso was tied with Japan's Ayaka Furue, who won the Evian Championship in July for her first major, and South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran.
Australia's Minjee Lee tumbled down the leaderboard to a share of 52nd after a 75.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From World
-
Saviour or Russia's 'Trojan horse'? Moldova presidential hopeful Stoianoglo12 minutes ago
-
US election race awaits employment data22 minutes ago
-
Botswana president concedes election defeat52 minutes ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead2 hours ago
-
Climate shifts and urbanisation drive Nepal dengue surge2 hours ago
-
Deceptive 'bait-and-switch' Facebook groups snare US voters: study2 hours ago
-
Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday2 hours ago
-
For Putin and Trump, a bromance with limits3 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for halting outer-space's weaponization, warns of 'devastating' fallout3 hours ago
-
Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women3 hours ago
-
Dead or alive? Scores missing after Sudan attacks3 hours ago
-
US rapper Young Thug freed after guilty plea in street gang case3 hours ago