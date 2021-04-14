UrduPoint.com
Outsiders May Infiltrate Peaceful Protests In Brooklyn Center To Cause Mayhem - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Some individuals from outside of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, may be planning to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations in the city to cause mayhem in light of the fatal officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, Mayor Mike Elliott said in a statement.

"Daunte Wright's death will not be exploited," Elliott said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Some outside elements may be planning to show up to infiltrate peaceful protesters and cause mayhem, we will not allow that."

Elliott urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully and to return home before the curfew goes into effect Tuesday evening.

Protests that turned into riots have taken place in Brooklyn Center since Sunday after Wright died. Wright was killed during a traffic stop on Sunday by police officer Kim Potter who claims to have accidentally drawn and discharged a handgun instead of a taser.

