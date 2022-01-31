Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay

UrduPoint.com

Workers hired into the UK National Health Service (NHS) through the Serco outsourcing company will start a two-week strike on Monday to demand equitable pay with those hired directly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Workers hired into the UK National Health Service (NHS) through the Serco outsourcing company will start a two-week strike on Monday to demand equitable pay with those hired directly.

In a statement released on Friday, the Unite union said the strike will continue from Monday to February 13.

"The NHS workers taking strike action have their union's unwavering support. They face the same risks as NHS-employed staff.

Why on earth are they being paid significantly worse while being treated disgracefully? It's time to end this injustice. It's time to bring these workers, employed by Serco not the NHS, back into NHS employment," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

"Hundreds" of cleaners, porters, security personnel, catering and reception staff are expected to join the strike across three London hospitals - St. Barts, Royal London Hospital and Whipps Cross - according to the statement.

