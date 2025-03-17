Ovechkin set to achieve the 'impossible'

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) When Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 career goals, he will achieve what many in the sport considered simply impossible.

Ovechkin edged closer to Gretzky's record on Saturday, netting his 887th career goal in the Washington Capitals' 5-1 drubbing of San Jose.

It means the 39-year-old Russian star is now just eight goals away from passing Gretzky's all-time mark, a total long regarded as untouchable.

"I could tell you 10 years ago or even eight years ago any of us that played the game in the Gretzky era would have said, 'I don't think it's possible,'" Hall-of-Famer and former Gretzky team-mate Luc Robitaille said recently.

Gretzky was viewed as a 'one-off' talent, but his era also saw higher scoring rates. The 1980s averaged significantly more points per game than the tighter games of the 2000s and 2010s.

But Ovechkin's remarkable production owes more to his extraordinary talent than to shifts in the way the game is played.

His rise began long before he laced up skates in the NHL. Born in Moscow in 1985, the son of a professional footballer and Soviet women's Olympic team basketball gold medalist, he honed his craft with Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Superleague, debuting professionally at 16.

Selected first overall by the Capitals in the 2004 draft, his arrival was delayed by the 2004-05 lockout, but when he finally hit the ice in October 2005, he announced himself with authority -- scoring twice in his debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That rookie season, he tallied 52 goals, earning the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year and finishing third in league scoring. It was a harbinger of what was to come.

What sets Ovechkin apart is his sheer ability to put the puck in the net. "It's his shot," Gretzky himself said in an NHL.com interview in October 2024.

"Look at guys like Brett Hull, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy. They get those opportunities. They don't miss the net. Ovi ... never misses the net. And that separates a great goalscorer from good goalscorers."

Ovechkin's signature one-timer from the left face-off circle -- known as his 'office' -- has terrorized goaltenders for two decades -- they know it is coming but there is nothing they can do about it.