Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Over 1 in 5 Gun-Owning US Households Buy Extra Gun Since Anti-Police Protests Begin - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) More than one-fifth of US households with at least one gun have purchased an extra gun since the onset of anti-police protests in late May, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Forty-three percent (43 percent) of American adults say they or someone in their household owns a gun," a press release summarizing the poll said. "Of these Americans, 22 percent say they or someone in their household has purchased a gun since the violent anti-police protests began."

Nationwide protests, often resulting in violent attacks on police and Federal buildings, erupted following the May 25 death of African-American suspect George Floyd while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer.

Of those who have added a gun in the last four months, 90 percent say they feel more safe due to the extra firepower, the release said.

For all gun-owning households, 54 percent of adults say they are safer because of the presence of firearms.

During the first half of 2020, gun shop owners reported sales so brisk that they have difficulty maintaining inventory stockpiles, with customers especially interested tactical shotguns and semi-automatic rifles, according to media reports.

In addition, applications for gun-owner permits have become so brisk that the FBI has reported difficulty keeping up with a flood of requests for background checks.

