Over 1 Million COVID-19 Cases Now Confirmed In Colombia - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:40 AM

Over 1 Million COVID-19 Cases Now Confirmed in Colombia - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Colombia has become the eighth country in the world to pass the one million coronavirus cases mark, according to data from the country's Health Ministry.

In the past 24 hours, Colombia confirmed 8,769 new COVID-19 cases and 198 new coronavirus-related deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The country's total coronavirus death toll stands at 30,000, while the total number of confirmed cases is at 1,007,711.

Colombia currently has over 68,008 active coronavirus cases, while more than 90,300 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier this week, Argentina, Spain and France all surpassed the one million COVID-19 cases mark amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has the greatest number of confirmed coronavirus cases of all the countries in the world (over 8.5 million).

