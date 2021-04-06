Over 1 Million Mexicans Inoculated Against COVID With Two Vaccine Doses - Health Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:00 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) More than 1 million people participating in the Mexican coronavirus immunization program have been inoculated with two doses of vaccines, the country's Health Ministry said.
"Today we are seeing a significant increase in the number of full vaccine schemes applied - more than 1.
174 million people have received two doses or, in the case of single-component vaccines, one dose," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Secretariat of Health, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.
Since the beginning of vaccination, the Mexican authorities have distributed 9.2 million doses of vaccines, mainly among the elderly and doctors. A massive campaign began in the second half of February.