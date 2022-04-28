Over 1 Million People Evacuated to Russia From DPR, LPR, Ukraine -Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) More than 1 million people have been evacuated to Russian territory from dangerous regions of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics since the start of Moscow's special military operation, with more than 183,000 of them children, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"Despite obstacles created by Kiev, over the past day, without participation of the Ukrainian authorities, 16,480 people were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from dangerous regions of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, including 3,354 children, and since the start of the special military operation - already 1,002,429 people, of whom 183,168 are children," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.