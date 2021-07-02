MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Over one million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by EpiVacCorona, developed by Russia's Vector research center, its director Rinat Maksyutov said on Friday.

"Currently, we have produced more than 3.5 million doses of the vaccine.

More than 2.5 million doses have been introduced into civilian circulation. Taking into account that the vaccine is used in two doses, more than a million people have already been vaccinated," Maksyutov told the Rossiya One tv Channel, adding that the EpiVacCorona is safe and has no serious side effects.