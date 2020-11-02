UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1 Million People Vote Early In NYC - City's Board Of Elections

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:50 AM

Over 1 Million People Vote Early in NYC - City's Board of Elections

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) More than one million residents of New York City have voted early in the US presidential election, the NYC board of Elections announced on Twitter.

"NYC we hit ONE MILLON voters who voted early!" the Board Tweeted on Sunday, adding in a later post "We hit our million before 9am [14:00 GMT]."

Sunday was the ninth and final day of early voting in New York. Early voting started at 7 a.m.

local time (12:00 GMT) and ended at 4 p.m. (21:00 GMT).

According to CBS, statewide, over 2.2 million people voted in person in New York through Saturday and over 1 million voters in the state had returned absentee ballots.

According to the US Elections Project, as of Sunday, more than 93 million US citizens had cast early votes for the November 3 presidential election. So far, more votes have been cast using mail-in ballots (over 59 million), and over 34 million votes have been cast in person.

Related Topics

Election Twitter New York November Sunday Post Million P

Recent Stories

Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team allows r ..

2 hours ago

Burj Khalifa celebrates Algeria&#039;s National Da ..

3 hours ago

ADNOC headquarters lights up with Algerian flag fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE spearheads global renewable energy efforts

3 hours ago

‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence ..

5 hours ago

ADIPEC Awards 2020 goes virtual for milestone 10th ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.