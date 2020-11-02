NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) More than one million residents of New York City have voted early in the US presidential election, the NYC board of Elections announced on Twitter.

"NYC we hit ONE MILLON voters who voted early!" the Board Tweeted on Sunday, adding in a later post "We hit our million before 9am [14:00 GMT]."

Sunday was the ninth and final day of early voting in New York. Early voting started at 7 a.m.

local time (12:00 GMT) and ended at 4 p.m. (21:00 GMT).

According to CBS, statewide, over 2.2 million people voted in person in New York through Saturday and over 1 million voters in the state had returned absentee ballots.

According to the US Elections Project, as of Sunday, more than 93 million US citizens had cast early votes for the November 3 presidential election. So far, more votes have been cast using mail-in ballots (over 59 million), and over 34 million votes have been cast in person.