Over 1 Million Ukrainian Refugees Arrived in Germany to Seek Asylum - Scholz

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Over 1 million Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum and support have arrived in Germany, and the government will mobilize 1.5 billion Euros ($1.4 billion) this year and the same amount of money in 2023 to provide them with proper support, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"Many are seeking asylum in our country. More than a million citizens of Ukraine have registered in our country and received short-term or long-term assistance here," Scholz said at a press conference, as quoted by German broadcaster ZDF.

Scholz also praised the longstanding German traditions of solidarity and assistance that have been maintained in the country. Thus, with the help of various groups of citizens, Berlin has been able to organize support for those in need on this large a scale, he stressed.

"At the same time, of course, cities and communes, communities and villages in Germany have faced difficult tasks in this regard, which the federation and the Federal states need to cope with," the chancellor said.

According to Scholz, 1.5 billion euros will be mobilized this year so that federal states can support refugees from Ukraine and other countries. In order to financially support the states and municipalities, the federal government will also provide the federal states with a 1.5 billion euro lump sum for their expenses towards the needs of refugees in 2023.

Scholz also noted that starting from 2023, the federal government will support the states by giving them 1.25 billion euros annually to ensure proper support for refugees arriving in Germany from other countries.

Thus, in total, the German government will provide 1.5 billion euros this year and 2.75 billion euros in 2023 in financial aid to the states and municipalities for refugees and migration.