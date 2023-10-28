Open Menu

Over 1 Mln Stimulant Tablets Seized In Myanmar's Yangon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Over 1 mln stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar's Yangon

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Myanmar authorities have seized 1.35 million stimulant tablets in the major city of Yangon, according to a statement from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) late Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in South Dagon Township, Yangon, on Oct. 21 and found 200,000 stimulant tablets.

One suspect was arrested during the operation, according to the statement.

Police also searched the suspect's room located in North Okkalapa Township and seized another 1.15 million stimulant tablets.

Another suspect in connection with the case was also arrested on the same day in South Dagon, it said.

The total value of the seized 1.35 million stimulant tablets is 1.35 billion kyats (about 643,000 U.S. Dollars), the committee said.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Same Myanmar From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

41 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

42 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

1 hour ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

11 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

15 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From World