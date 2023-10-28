(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Myanmar authorities have seized 1.35 million stimulant tablets in the major city of Yangon, according to a statement from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) late Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in South Dagon Township, Yangon, on Oct. 21 and found 200,000 stimulant tablets.

One suspect was arrested during the operation, according to the statement.

Police also searched the suspect's room located in North Okkalapa Township and seized another 1.15 million stimulant tablets.

Another suspect in connection with the case was also arrested on the same day in South Dagon, it said.

The total value of the seized 1.35 million stimulant tablets is 1.35 billion kyats (about 643,000 U.S. Dollars), the committee said.