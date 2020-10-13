UrduPoint.com
Over 10 Million US Voters Have Already Cast Ballots - US Elections Project

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) More than 10 million Americans have already voted in the US election, data from the United States Elections Project, led by University of Florida Professor Michael McDonald, shows.

According to late Monday data, US voters have cast a total of 10,296,180 ballots in the reporting states, with Florida, Virginia and Michigan in the lead (over 1.6 million votes, over 977,000 votes and more than 965,000 votes, respectively).

Taking into account party registration data in some states, there are over 2.5 million returned ballots from Democrats (out of a total of over 22.

3 million requested), while Republicans have over one million ballots returned out of more than 13 million requested.

On Sunday, the US Elections Project data showed that over 9.3 million Americans had already voted.

In the 2016 US election, about 130 million Americans voted.

Recent polls in five key states, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina, conducted by Redfield &Wilton have shown former Vice President Joe Biden with leads ranging from 5 to 10 points over US President Donald Trump.

