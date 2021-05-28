UrduPoint.com
Over 10% Of South Koreans Already Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Authority

Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) South Korea has already inoculated more than 10% of its population against the coronavirus with at least one vaccine dose as part of the nationwide campaign launched in late February, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Friday.

The KDCA added that all those inoculated will no longer be required to wear face masks outdoors starting July.

When the vaccination campaign started on February 26, only people from high-risk groups, such as people aged over 75, medical workers and teachers, were eligible for a shot. On Thursday, South Korea began immunizing citizens aged between 65 and 74 years, with those aged 50-59 set to receive shots starting from July. All other age groups will gradually receive the injections starting from the third quarter of the year.

South Korea seeks to vaccinate 13 million out of its 52 million population by the end of June and achieve herd immunity by November.

