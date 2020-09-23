Over 10 Participants of Unauthorized Rally Detained in Minsk - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) More than ten people were detained in Minsk for participating in an unauthorized rally, the city's police spokeswoman, Natalya Ganusevich, told Sputnik.

"There are detainees for participating in an unauthorized event," Ganusevich said.

She noted that the data on the exact number is being clarified, she estimated the number of detainees at "more than ten". She also confirmed the use of water cannons against the protesters.