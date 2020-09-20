Over 10 People Arrested at Minsk Protests, Detentions Underway Across Belarus- Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) More than 10 people were arrested during anti-government rallies in Minsk alone, likely many more cumulatively as reports about arrests keep coming form other regions of Belarus, Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday.

"More than 10 people have been detained in Minsk so far, but the data is changing. Arrests were conducted in other Belarusian regions as well, but we cannot yet say how many people have been detained in the country as a whole," Chemodanova said.

According to the spokeswoman, all arrests were conducted on the grounds of "violation of law on mass assembly."