Over 10 People Arrested on Monday at 'Pensioners' March' in Minsk - Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) More than 10 people were arrested during Monday's unauthorized "pensioners' march" in Minsk, the city police said Tuesday.

On Monday, the country's opposition called for another protest against the current government of President Alexander Lukashenko. Protesters were scheduled to gather at the Jakuba Kolasa Square and march from there via Independence Avenue, however, law enforcement officers blocked the way for dozens of people, making sporadic arrests.

"On December 7, from 12:00 to 14:30 [09:00 to 11:30 GMT] small groups of citizens, representing the so-called pensioners' march, gathered in some districts of the capital .

.. Over ten citizens were detained in the territory of Minsk for breaching the law on mass events, some of them were released," the police said.

The law enforcement added that administrative procedures were launched against those arrested, with some citizens also charged for resisting arrests by law enforcement officers.

Belarus entered a period of prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country.