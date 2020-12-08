UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10 People Arrested On Monday At 'Pensioners' March' In Minsk - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Over 10 People Arrested on Monday at 'Pensioners' March' in Minsk - Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) More than 10 people were arrested during Monday's unauthorized "pensioners' march" in Minsk, the city police said Tuesday.

On Monday, the country's opposition called for another protest against the current government of President Alexander Lukashenko. Protesters were scheduled to gather at the Jakuba Kolasa Square and march from there via Independence Avenue, however, law enforcement officers blocked the way for dozens of people, making sporadic arrests.

"On December 7, from 12:00 to 14:30 [09:00 to 11:30 GMT] small groups of citizens, representing the so-called pensioners' march, gathered in some districts of the capital .

.. Over ten citizens were detained in the territory of Minsk for breaching the law on mass events, some of them were released," the police said.

The law enforcement added that administrative procedures were launched against those arrested, with some citizens also charged for resisting arrests by law enforcement officers.

Belarus entered a period of prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Minsk Independence March August December From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

6 minutes ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

1 hour ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

1 hour ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.