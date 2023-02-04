UrduPoint.com

Over 10 People Dead, 30 Injured In Collapse Of Maize Drying Shelter In Rwanda - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Over 10 people died and 30 others were heavily injured when a corn drying shed collapsed in central Rwanda, local media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Over 10 people died and 30 others were heavily injured when a corn drying shed collapsed in central Rwanda, local media reported Friday.

Around midday, a maize drying shelter collapsed in the Rusororo locality of the Gasabo district, killing 11 people and severely injuring more than 30 others, the local New Times newspaper reported, citing the Rwandan National Police.

All those injured in the incident have been hospitalized, according to the report.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente expressed his condolences to the families whose relatives were killed in the tragic accident, the report read.

The prime minister's office reportedly promised that security measures would be strengthened to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

