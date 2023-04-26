UrduPoint.com

Over 10 People Declared Wanted Over Extremism Case Linked To Navalny - Russian Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) As many as 11 people have been declared wanted over a criminal case related to Russia's jailed opposition figure, Alexey Navalny, over the establishment of an extremist organization, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

"It is the case on a extremist organization, with 11 people declared internationally wanted over it," the prosecutor said in Moscow's Basmanny District Court where Navalny's case is being considered.

Navalny, who is participating in the trial via video from prison, said that he could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison if convicted of extremism.

"Moreover, the prosecutor told me that a separate case on terrorism had been initiated as if I were committing terrorist attacks while being in prison. And the case will be considered by a military court. I could face life imprisonment there," the opposition figure said in the court.

In October, Navalny's lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, said that the opposition figure was being charged with extremism, terrorism and rehabilitation of Nazism.

Earlier in the year, Russian money laundering watchdog Rosfinmonitoring put Navalny, his ally, Lyubov Sobol (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), and several other employees of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) to the list of terrorists and extremists.

In January 2021, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. In February, the court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation, and sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison.

In March 2022, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison for fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny pleads not guilty to all charges and considers his prosecution politically motivated.

