UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10 People Detained At Protest Rally In Northwestern Minsk - Police

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Over 10 People Detained at Protest Rally in Northwestern Minsk - Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) More than 10 people were detained on Tuesday for participation in an unauthorized protest in the northwest of Belarusian capital Minsk, spokeswoman for the Minsk main police department Natalya Ganusevich told Sputnik.

"More than 10 participants of an unauthorized mass event were detained," Ganusevich said.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, President Alexander Lukashenko won them with 80.1 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition claimed ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died.

Lukashenko was sworn in on September 23, and it provoked a new protest, which was again dispersed by law enforcement officers who used force and water cannons.

Related Topics

Election Injured Protest Riots Police Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Died Minsk Belarus August September Gas Event Opposition

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

9 hours ago

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

9 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperatio ..

10 hours ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

10 hours ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.