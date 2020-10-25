UrduPoint.com
Over 10 People Detained During Anti-Government Demonstrations In Israel - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:10 AM

Over 10 People Detained During Anti-Government Demonstrations in Israel - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) More than ten people were detained during Saturday anti-government demonstrations in Israel, police said.

According to Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, five of the arrests were made in Jerusalem. The demonstrators were detained for public order violations.

Another six arrests were made in Tel Aviv, where threats were made against protesters. In Tel Aviv, one person tried to run over demonstrators on an electric bicycle, police said.

Protests calling on Netanyahu to step down amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic have been ongoing since July. Regular protests have been held across Israel on weekends, with participants expressing dissatisfaction with a variety of issues related to the pandemic.

