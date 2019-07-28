UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10 People Died Of Dengue Fever In Tanzania, Almost 6,700 Infected - Minister

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Over 10 People Died of Dengue Fever in Tanzania, Almost 6,700 Infected - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) As many as 13 people in Tanzania have died as a result of a dengue fever, while 6,677 people are infected with the virus across the country, Tanzanian Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Seniors and Children Ummy Mwalimu said on Saturday.

"We had data on six deaths, but the government made a new assessment and got a death toll of 13 across the country. There are 6,631 cases of infection and 11 deaths in Dar es Salaam region alone," the minister said, as quoted by Mwananchi newspaper.

Meanwhile, according to the minister, the spread of the virus has slowed. There were 536 cases of infection with the dengue virus in June, while only six cases have been reported since early July.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas in the world, including in the African countries. Symptoms might include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure among others. It is mostly non-fatal, however complications could lead to the death of the patient.

Related Topics

World Dengue Died Dar Es Salaam Lead Tanzania June July Government Blood

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

57 minutes ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

57 minutes ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

57 minutes ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

1 hour ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.