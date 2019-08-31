UrduPoint.com
Over 10 People Feared Dead In Explosion In Afghan Kunduz Amid Gov't-Taliban Clashes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Over 10 People Feared Dead in Explosion in Afghan Kunduz Amid Gov't-Taliban Clashes

More than 10 people have possibly died or been injured in an explosion that rocked the Afghan city of Kunduz, which has been a battleground between the Afghan government's forces and the Taliban for hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) More than 10 people have possibly died or been injured in an explosion that rocked the Afghan city of Kunduz, which has been a battleground between the Afghan government's forces and the Taliban for hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in the middle of the main square at 18:20 (13:20 GMT), when Police Commander General Manzoor held a gathering with the government's forces.

According to sources, General Manzoor was among the injured.

Media representatives are feared to be among the victims as well.

Kunduz has been rocked by fighting between the Afghan government's forces and Taliban's militants who staged an attack on the city last night. While the Afghan government claims that the attack has been successfully repelled, the Sputnik correspondent reports that the fighting continues and there are fears that if the battle is not over till night, the Taliban might have a chance to seize the city.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan has long been torn by fighting between government troops and the Taliban, who are currently negotiating a peace deal with the United States.

