Over 10 People Injured As Car Rams Into Pedestrians In Jerusalem - Medical Service

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:40 AM

Over 10 People Injured as Car Rams Into Pedestrians in Jerusalem - Medical Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A car rammed into a group of pedestrians in Jerusalem, leaving 14 people injured, including one person in a critical condition, the Israeli medical service (Magen David Adom, or MDA) said on Thursday.

"MDA EMTs [emergency medical technicians] and Paramedics treated and evacuated to hospitals 14 injured: 1 in serious condition (to Shaare Zedek), 1 moderate (to Hadassah Ein Karem) and 12 injured lightly," the MDA wrote on its Twitter page.

According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the accident was a deliberate attack, with the driver having escaped from the site.

Police are reportedly searching for the driver.

