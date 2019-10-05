Over 10 People Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir - Indian Police

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) More than 10 people were injured in a grenade explosion near the deputy commissioner's office in the city of Anantnag, located in India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir province, the local law enforcement said on Saturday.

"Today terrorists lobbed a #grenade in a busy Lalchowk area of Anantnag near DC Office, resulting in injuries 13 civilians and 1 traffic police man. All injured have been discharged from hospital except 1 who is under treatment at DH Anantnag," the Anantnag police tweeted.

None of the radical groups active in Jammu and Kashmir has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

Jammu and Kashmir, the only majority Muslim region within India, has been a hotbed of radical organizations, trying to weaken New Delhi's control over the province.

This is the second attack on the Indian security forces in the province since the Indian government decided to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories in August.