Over 10 People Killed, 53 Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Syria's Aleppo - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:35 PM

Over 10 People Killed, 53 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Aleppo - Source

A total of 13 people were killed and 53 others were injured as a result of a car bomb blast in Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, a local source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) A total of 13 people were killed and 53 others were injured as a result of a car bomb blast in Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, a local source told Sputnik.

"A truck bomb explosion killed 13 people and injured 53 others in the city of Al Bab in the Aleppo countryside in northern Syria," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the state-run SANA news agency reported that dozens of civilians were killed and injured in the blast, which occurred on the territory controlled by Turkish-backed armed groups.

