Over 10 Policemen Injured In Migrant Attempt To Break Into Spanish Ceuta Enclave - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:37 PM

Over 10 Policemen Injured in Migrant Attempt to Break Into Spanish Ceuta Enclave - Reports

The number of law enforcement officers injured by migrants breaking through the border of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco has increased to 11, Europa Press reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The number of law enforcement officers injured by migrants breaking through the border of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco has increased to 11, Europa Press reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, all the officers received minor injuries.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that five Civil Guard servicemen had received minor injuries. Several migrants were also injured.

Over 150 undocumented migrants broke through the border of Ceuta on Friday morning. The incident occurred at 7:20 a.m. local time (05:20 GMT) near the breakwater of the town of Benzu, where the 8.2-kilometer (5.09-mile) border fence ends.

The Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta in northern Africa, which are separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar, are popular transit points for sub-Saharan African migrants aiming to get asylum in the European Union.

