Over 10 Policemen Wounded During Unrest In Germany's Stuttgart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 04:20 PM

Over 10 Policemen Wounded During Unrest in Germany's Stuttgart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) More than ten police officers were injured and over 20 people detained during the unrest that took place on Saturday night in the center of Germany's Stuttgart, the local police said in a press release.

The clashes broke out due to police anti-drug checks.

Rioters headed to Schlossplatz Square in Stuttgart's center and divided into several groups. They carried out aggressive attacks on the police, smashed shop windows and looted stores. According to the SWR radio station, a jewelry shop and a mobile phone store were almost completely looted.

More than 200 police officers arrived at the site, and a helicopter was used to handle the unrest.

