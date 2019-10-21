UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10 Prisons Remain Unprotected In Syria, Militants Can Go Back To Homeland - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Twelve prisons with foreign militants remained unprotected due to the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, which could cause a surge in the migration of terrorists to their home countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

"As a result of the actions of the Turkish army in Syria, eight refugee camps and 12 prisons for foreign militants remained unprotected.

This could lead to a surge in the so-called reverse migration of terrorists to their historical homeland," Shoigu said at a plenary meeting of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

"There is a need to consolidate the efforts of the entire world community to counter terrorists' challenges, their ideology and propaganda. The Russian Defense Ministry has gained vast experience in this area, which we are ready to share with our partners in the Asia-Pacific region," Shoigu stressed.

