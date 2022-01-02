UrduPoint.com

Over 10 Rocket Test-Firings Performed By Russian Pacific Fleet In 2021 - Military

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 07:40 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Russia's Pacific Fleet carried out more than ten rocket test-firings this past year, the Russian Eastern Military District informs.

"Over 10 rocket firings were conducted by ship formations in the Pacific Fleet in 2021," the district's spokesperson said.

The test firings included two drills carried out by Russia's modernized frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov.

In April, the frigate successfully test fired a Kalibr cruise missile in the Sea of Japan. In December, Marshal Shaposhnikov hit a training underwater target in the Sea of Japan with a missile of Russia's newest anti-submarine complex Otvet.

