Over 10 Rockets Launched Towards Israel From Lebanese Territory - IDF

Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Over 10 rockets have been launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory on Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that sirens sounded in northern Israel.

"More than ten rockets were fired from Lebanese territory into Israel," the IDF said in a statement, adding that most of them were intercepted.

