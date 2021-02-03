UrduPoint.com
Over 10 Syrian Soldiers Killed In IS Attack - Sources

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:57 PM

Over 10 Syrian Soldiers Killed in IS Attack - Sources

Some 12 Syrian soldiers were killed in an attack conducted by the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) on the Sukhna-Ithriya axis in the country's center, local sources close to the casualties told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Some 12 Syrian soldiers were killed in an attack conducted by the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) on the Sukhna-Ithriya axis in the country's center, local sources close to the casualties told Sputnik.

"A bus carrying the military was attacked while passing in the area," the source said.

All of the dead officers were from the Aleppo province and had affiliations with the Syrian army, according to the sources.

Military and civilian vehicles passing through the area have been subjected to repeated similar attacks by the IS, with the group launching them from a location near the US military base in At Tanf.

