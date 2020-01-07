UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Afghan Militants Surrender Within 2 Days Amid Clamp-dawn

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:48 PM

Over 100 Afghan militants surrender within 2 days amid clamp-dawn

More than 100 militants have surrendered to Afghan government forces over the past two days amid increasing military pressure on the Taliban, officials said Tuesday

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 100 militants have surrendered to Afghan government forces over the past two days amid increasing military pressure on the Taliban, officials said Tuesday.

A 20-member group of the Taliban fighters has laid down arms and surrendered to local authorities in the eastern Nangarhar province, said a statement of the provincial government.

The former militants who were involved in anti-government activities in the restive Khogiani, Chaparhar and Momandara districts over the past couple of years, according to the statement, have handed over their weapons to local authorities.

Welcoming the surrender and stressing for continued military pressure, Nangarhar's provincial governor Shah Mahmoud Miakhil called upon other Taliban fighters to follow the step.

Meanwhile, 69 militants have surrendered to Afghan government forces in the western Ghor province, amid ongoing military pressure against the armed militants in the mountainous region, provincial governor Ghulam Nasir Khaze said Tuesday.

"The security forces have besieged some 300 armed militants in Shahrak district over the past one week and 69 of them surrendered to the security forces on Monday evening," Khaze told Xinhua. Khaze also noted that the military pressure would continue until the militants are killed or captured.

Moreover, a 13-member group of Taliban fighters, according to local officials, has surrendered to local authorities in the northern Badakhshan province over the past two days.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Governor Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Ambassador

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week signals new decade o ..

36 minutes ago

TDAP organizes NETP seminar at Rawalpindi Chamber ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's delegati ..

2 minutes ago

Differences revealed in PML(N) parliamentary party ..

2 minutes ago

Mansehra Police recovers liquor

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.