Over 100 Americans Stranded in Brazil Returned Home - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The United States successfully returned home over a hundred of its citizens who got stranded in Brazil amid the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"Overnight we successfully brought home 103 American citizens after they had been stranded for 10 days in Brazil following a cruise," Trump said at a White House briefing.

He added that most of those returned were senior citizens and thanked Brazil's authorities for their help in returning them to the US.