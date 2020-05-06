UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Arrests In Global Crackdown On Artefacts Trade

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 101 people and recovered 19,000 stolen artefacts in an international crackdown on gangs trafficking art stolen from war-stricken countries, museums and archaeological sites, Interpol said Wednesday.

The massive operation, carried out in 103 countries, led to seizures of coins from different periods, archaeological objects, ceramics, historical weapons, paintings and fossils, the global police agency said in a statement.

