Over 100 Chilean Public Organizations to Convene Protests on Monday - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Over 100 public organizations in Chile are convening mass rallies on the country's streets on Monday to protest against government policies, the Workers' United Center of Chile (CUT) said in a statement.

"More than 100 public organizations and trade unions again called to take to the streets of the country on Monday, November 4," the statement says.

Protesters will gather in the capital in front of the congress to demand that parliamentarians stop preparing bills that are "aimed only at deepening inequality."

In the evening, protesters will begin a march of protest, during which they are going to bang empty pots.

Violent protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations, sparked in Chile in early October when the authorities increased subway fares. The protests continued even despite government reshuffle, which included the replacement of interior and finance ministers.

The demonstrations have turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. The demonstrators are protesting against poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs.