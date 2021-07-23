Over 100 Civilians Killed After Taliban Seize Afghan District of Spin Boldak - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Over 100 civilians have been killed in the Spin Boldak district in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar after it was captured by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai said.

In mid-July, the Taliban seized the strategic area of Spin Boldak bordering Pakistan. Later, the government forces reported to have retaken the district. TOLOnews, however, said that the district is currently under the Taliban control.

"The brutal terrorists on the order of their Punjabi bosses [Pakistan] ambushed the homes of the innocent Afghans in certain areas of Spin Boldak, looted the homes and martyred 100 innocent people," Stanekzai said, as quoted by TOLOnews.

The Afghan government accused the Taliban of the massacres, but the latter denied their involvement, according to the broadcaster.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as foreign troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.