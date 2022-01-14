At least 108 civilians have been killed and 75 have sustained injuries in airstrikes allegedly conducted by the Ethiopian forces in the Tigray region since the beginning of 2022, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday, citing reports on the situation

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) At least 108 civilians have been killed and 75 have sustained injuries in airstrikes allegedly conducted by the Ethiopian forces in the Tigray region since the beginning of 2022, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday, citing reports on the situation.

"At least 108 civilians have reportedly been killed and 75 others injured since the year began, as a result of air strikes allegedly carried out by the Ethiopian air force," Liz Throssell told a briefing, as quoted by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Throssell gave a brief overview of attacks which were carried out, inter alia, by drones and targeted an institute, a mill, a refugee camp, and other facilities.

"We call on the Ethiopian authorities and their allies to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian objects, in line with their obligations under international law. Any attack, including airstrikes should fully respect the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack.

In particular, parties to the conflict must take all feasible measure to verify that targets are indeed military objectives and suspend an attack if it becomes apparent that the target is not a military objective or that the attack would be disproportionate," Throssell said, adding that breaching the principles of distinction and proportionality is equal to war crimes.

Since November 2020, Ethiopia has been gripped by internal conflict, which began when the government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation. However, on December 20, the TPLF said that it had pulled out its troops of the provinces of Amhara and Afar, and three days later, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the country's armed forces have completed the operation against the insurgents.