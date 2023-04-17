Over 100 Civilians Killed in Sudan Due to Clashes Between Military, RSF - Doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Over 100 civilians have been killed in Sudan as a result of armed clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Monday.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"Over 100 civilians killed in clashes in Khartoum and elsewhere," the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors told Al-Arabiya.

The committee added it was not possible yet to count the number of killed servicemen.