UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Civilians Killed In Sudan Due To Clashes Between Military, RSF - Doctors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Over 100 Civilians Killed in Sudan Due to Clashes Between Military, RSF - Doctors

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Over 100 civilians have been killed in Sudan as a result of armed clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Monday.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"Over 100 civilians killed in clashes in Khartoum and elsewhere," the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors told Al-Arabiya.

The committee added it was not possible yet to count the number of killed servicemen.

Related Topics

Army Khartoum Sudan Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect the ..

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect their mega hubs and expand networ ..

19 minutes ago
 Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will ..

Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will be taken to NA: Tarar

46 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Monday

49 minutes ago
 Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare ..

Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare system of country

56 minutes ago
 EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Bi ..

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campa ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.