Over 100 Confirmed Dead From Coronavirus, 2,714 Infected In China's Hubei - Authorities

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:30 AM

Over 100 Confirmed Dead From Coronavirus, 2,714 Infected in China's Hubei - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The total number of deaths from a new coronavirus in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of an outbreak of the deadly new strain of coronavirus, has gone up to 100, with 2,714 infected, the provincial health commission said.

The data on the country's latest death toll has not yet been made public, however, according to Sputnik's estimates, from the already published figures, the total number of deaths has reached 106.

"As of 24:00 on January 27 [16:00 GMT], the number of confirmed cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus in Hubei Province has reached 2,714 people [1,590 in Wuhan], 100 people died [85 in Wuhan]," the statement read.

On Monday alone, Hubei authorities confirmed 1,291 cases, of which 24 were fatal.

